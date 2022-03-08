Sylacauga Board of Education discusses student disciplinary action

The Sylacauga City Board of Education spent more than an hour in executive session Tuesday morning discussing a student disciplinary action.
Upon returning to open session, the board voted 4-0 to approve Superintendent Michelle Eller’s recommendation on the disciplinary action. Eller said she recommended that the board take no further action, that the student had “served his time for the offense.”
The name of the student, the nature of the offense and the previous punishment were not available due to the student’s age.
The only other action taken by the board Tuesday was to approve an out-of-state field trip. Eller said she would not comment on the field trip until an official announcement was made Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Sylacauga High School Band Room.
The Daily Home will be covering that event as well.
Board member Rekha Chadalawada was not present during the called meeting Tuesday.