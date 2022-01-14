Sylacauga Board of Education approves Revenue Commission agreement during called meeting

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has approved an agreement with the Talladega County Revenue Commission to refund overpaid revenue taxes.
During its called meeting Friday, the board approved paying $368,417.37 over the next three years. The school system will pay the first installment of $122,803.73 this year.
Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller said the payments are to pay back money given to the system in ad valorem taxes due to a formula error discovered in an audit of the revenue office by the state. She said the agreement will also include Talladega County and Talladega City Schools.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington said the error originated before her term in office.
She said usually the revenue office is informed of the state’s formula for ad valorem taxes each year but a former employee who was doing the accounting at the time did not follow those formulas. Pennington said this resulted in Oxford City Schools receiving less money in ad valorem taxes for their students living in Talladega County than it should have. She said the agreement was worked out between Oxford and the three Talladega school systems.
During discussion Board Vice President Dr. Rekha Chadalawada asked if there was any benefit to doing the payments yearly instead of monthly.
Chief School Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson said doing the payments yearly allows the system to make the payment early in the year after they receive their normal tax revenue.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved a new tuition student for the 2021-2022 school year;
—Approved out of state field trip for choral music to Orlando, Fla.;
—Approved extending the amended SCS COVID relief 2022 policy giving all teacher who have not previously used their COVID leave access to five days more consistent with current guidance from the CDC
—Approved the resignation of Allyson Craddock (business technology teacher at Sylacauga High School) and Shelby Carpenter (health science teacher at SHS);
—Approved the hiring of Gracie Hutto (kindergarten teacher at Indian Valley Elementary), Alex Mosley (math tutor at SHS), Nitha Storey (girls track coach at SHS), Melissa Walker (certified substitute teacher), Macon Gordon Shell (substitute teacher), Larry E Johnson (substitute teacher) Reuben Prater (substitute teacher) and Brannon Woodrow Cockerham;
—Held an executive session to discuss a matter of property acquisition.