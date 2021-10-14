Sylacauga Board of Education approves resignations, employment and transfers

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education held a called meeting Thursday to approve upcoming and immediate employment of 10 people, a voluntary transfer, and the upcoming resignations of two employees.
—Resignations: Jamie Sanders, Technology Technician, Sylacauga City Schools, effective Oct. 29; Scotty Mitchell, Special Education Teacher, Nichols-Lawson effective Dec. 28.
—Employment: Jennifer Trussell, 5th Grade Teacher at Pinecrest Elementary, effective Nov. 1.
—Employment: Jaynus Wheeler, School Bus Driver, Sylacauga City Schools, effective Oct. 19.
—Employment: Kaitlyn Vincent -Sutton, Dance Team Coach, Sylacauga High School, effective immediately.
—Employment: Terra Deloach, After School Tutor at Indian Valley Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: Karen Torgerson, After School Tutor at Indian Valley Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: Skye Bullard, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: Lindsey Foster, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: Laura McGilberry, After School Tutor at Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: April CIifton, After School Tutor a Pinecrest Elementary, effective immediately.
—Employment: EmilyVazquez, Substitute Teacher, Sylacauga City Schools, effective immediately.
—Lisa Hill, Voluntary Transfer from Pinecrest Elementary to Nichols Lawson Middle School, Special Education Instructional Assistant Multi Needs Classroom, effective Oct. 15.
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.