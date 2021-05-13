Sylacauga Board of Education appoints new superintendent

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Board of Education chose Dr. Michele Eller as the new superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools this morning.
She will succeed Dr. Jon Segars, who is set to retire June 30. She begins her duties June 1.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the next superintendent for Sylacauga City Schools,” Eller said. “As a pillar of the Sylacauga community, this system has had a long-standing tradition of both outstanding leadership and academic proficiency.
"I look forward to forging relationships with the community, school board, staff, parents, and students to build upon the current foundation of excellence. Together we will achieve the highest level of success for every student.”
Background information about Eller:
--She is assistant superintendent of Chickasaw City Schools.
--She has been director of secondary instruction at Eufaula City Schools, and from 2003-2013 was at Elmore County schools as curriculum/secondary instructional specialist, and English/theatre teacher.
--She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Auburn University-Montgomery; master’s as a reading specialist, also from AUM; and Ed.S. and doctorate degrees from Auburn University.
“This is an exciting time for Sylacauga City Schools," Sylacauga BoE president Amy Price said. "We’re excited about Dr. Eller’s arrival and look forward to working with her to create an environment of academic excellence and opportunities for every student.”