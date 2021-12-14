You are the owner of this article.
Sylacauga Board of Education accepts resignation by hoops coach

In a called meeting this morning, the Sylacauga Board of Education approved the resignation of Matthew Teague, basketball coach for seventh- and eighth-grade girls, effective immediately.

Members also approved employment for:

—Kimberly Moyer, English teacher at Sylacauga High School, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

—Tiffa Dates, special education teacher at Indian Valley Elementary, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

—Taylor Patterson, Baseball Assistant Sylacauga High School, effective immediately

—Leanna Rachel Bivin, Substitute Teacher. Sylacauga City Schools, effective immediately

Also approved for leave of absence:

—Paula Hurt, bookkeeper at Indian Valley Elementary, effective intermittently beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

Members went into executive session for a student disciplinary hearing.

The next regular board meeting is Jan. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the central office.

