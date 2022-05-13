Sylacauga board looks at field trips and summer school in called meeting Friday morning

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education spent a called meeting Friday approving field trips and summer school.
Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller said the main purpose of the meeting was to approve two out of state field trips, one for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and the other for The Future Business Leaders of America. Both the FBLA trip to Chicago and the FCCLA trip to San Diego take place in late June. They are meant to allow students to participate in national competition for their respective clubs.
The board enthusiastically voted to approve both trips with Board Member Melissa Garris in particular mentioning how exciting a prospect each trip was.
“I am just so proud of our students,” she said. “This is awesome, that we’ve got so many that, you know, qualified to go to nationals.”
Eller said the need for board approval on the trips stemmed from them being out of state. She said because of the added logistics of such field trips, like arranging hotels and air travel, the system has a general policy to get the board to approve them before they can allow students to go.
The other big Item was approving summer school programs. Eller said Sylacauga will have summer programs at every one of its campuses this summer.
“We’ve got a STEM camp at Pinecrest, we’ve got, of course, the literacy camp at Indian Valley, we’ve got summer school for standards and credit at the middle and high school,” she said, “and then we have ACT prep and we’re doing a work force ready course at the high school, where students will get paid to come to the course.”
Eller said the students will be paid for going to ACT Prep though only if they attend every class and are on time. She said both programs are part of a partnership with Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved resignations of Shannon Galamore (assistant principal at Sylacauga High School, Shelley Bailey (principal at Pinecrest Elementary School), Rachel Sherbert (part-time college and career advisor), Selena Felkins (part-time instructional coach at Sylacauga High) and Taylor Mullis (music teacher at Nichols Lawson Middle School);
— Approved transfer of Danielle Stevens from secretary at Nichols Lawson to secretary II at Sylacauga High;
— Approving retirement of Derrick Crawford (instructional assistant);
— Approving hiring Chad Wilkinson(athletic director), Ashlyn Grayce Tyler (child nutrition program substitute), Martin Childress, (substitute teacher), Shae Coley (substitute teacher), Allison Robinson (substitute teacher), Morgan Flora (seasonal technology worker), Kari Layton (school summer school teacher), Nitha Storey (school summer school teacher) and Randi Roberts (school summer school teacher);
— Approved leave of absence from Shirley Leonard; and
— Approved additional hours for Jamie Thomas (central office receptionist) Danyel Earl (Indian Valley instructional assistant) and Holly Howell (Sylacauga High School nurse)