Sylacauga Beautification Council honors trio of local citizens at council meeting

SYLACAUGA — Three people were recognized by the Sylacauga Beautification Council at tonight's city council meeting for their contributions, leadership and efforts to improve the city:
—Randy L. Clark was presented the Frances Conn Shining Star Award for his dedication and outstanding volunteer work.
—Sylacauga Street Department superintendent Reed Calfee was presented with the Mary Jo Brown Award in appreciation for his outstanding devoted service to the city. He has been with the city for 18 years.
—Dr. Steven T. Marlowe was presented the Citizen of the Year Award for his exemplary, unselfish deeds of leadership and giving through the Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grant, a program that helps revitalize communities by funding well-designed signs that can also attract new businesses and industry. New signs were placed on AL Highway 21 and SR148.
"I am so honored to receive this award and totally surprised," Marlowe said. "And, I'm just appreciative of everything that the beautification council is doing to put our best foot forward, and the way our city looks it presents itself, it's only going to pay dividends down the road."
In other matters, the council approved:
—Actions necessary for a Public hearing for consideration of the rezoning of property located at 102 South Main Avenue from a MX-1 district (Restricted Mix Use) to a MX-2 district (Limited Mix Use), as recommended by the Planning Commission.
—Actions to authorize Addendum #1 to the Agreement for Transportation Services with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Agreement dated Jan. 7, 2020, and expiring Sept. 30, 2022. The Addendum replaces JARC program with JOBS Transportation program through Alabama DHR.
—Adopting Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Plan as prepared by EEFS.
—A renewal agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission for Aging services for Fiscal Year 2022.
—Approval of additional Fiscal Year 21 Accounts Payable in the amount of $234,649.16.
—Accounts Payable received to date for Fiscal Year 22 in the amount of $75,545.16.
—September payroll in the amount of $398,185.41.