Sylacauga asks Christmas shoppers to think small, buy local and early

SYLACAUGA — As global supply chain issues are crippling factories, ports and warehouses, a general consensus among economic experts for Christmas shoppers is to think small, buy local and early, and give unique gifts.
Sylacauga small business owners are ready for holiday shoppers, and according to data from a recent retail event, many shoppers are listening to the experts.
As part of its “Christmas in Sylacauga” campaign, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce organized a Christmas Open House, and several of its small business members opened their doors Nov. 7 from 1-5 p.m.
Chamber director Laura Strickland said the four-hour event was “a very successful kickoff” for the campaign.
“Sunday a week ago, we had Christmas Open House, and we have a promotion that helps us track some of the sales," she said. "For every $25 spent, the consumer could register to win $250 in Chamber Bucks.
“According to those entries alone, which do not represent all of the sales, participating merchants had in excess of $26,000 in sales.”
Shoppers found unique, personalized and monogrammed items at Magnolias Gift Shop, along with a variety of specialty brands such as Barefoot Dreams socks, Brighton jewelry, holiday decor by Raz and Mud Pie, and Merle Norman cosmetics and skin care.
They found Alabama and Auburn long-sleeve tees at Trailwares, and stocking stuffers like Teleties hair ties, Bison brand key rings and D-rings, and SunBum lip balm with sunscreen.
Other downtown shops offer crafted items and goods made from locally sourced materials already on hand.
Strickland said a Christmas Market will be Dec. 4 at Central Park on North Norton Avenue. Local artists, crafters and vendors will have one-of-a-kind gifts and home made items for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food trucks, live music and performances, gift wrapping, shopping, and a Christmas movie at night are planned. The kid-friendly event will feature an inflatable slide, ornament decorating, cookie decorating, face painting, and an inflatable snow globe.