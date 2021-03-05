Sylacauga Arts Council awards grants to 10 schools and community playhouse

For more than 10 years the Sylacauga Arts Council has been awarding grants to local schools and organizations to promote the arts and arts education, and the council distributed 10 grants recently to high schools and elementary schools in Talladega County as well as The Sylacauga Community Playhouse.
Funding for the $500 grants comes from Council member dues, although community partner Wells Fargo contributed an extra $400 for some grants. The Sylacauga Arts Council has about 80 members but is encouraging others to become members at their website: sylartsal.org
The grants are as follows:
—Indian Valley Elementary: The school will Purchase Artie 3000 coding instruments to help students learn to be digital creators instead of just consumers. The students will learn how to design code and the instruments draw the code. All Indian Valley students will participate in this project. The Wells Fargo grant money will be combined with the Arts Council grant money to purchase for all grade levels.
—Pinecrest Elementary: David Whitman of the Whitman Gallery in Sylacauga will teach students the history of the Gee’s Bend, Alabama quiltmakers. Students will have the opportunity to paint a section of the quilts that they have studied. The quilt squares will be pieced together into a Pinecrest quilt. All fourth graders (about 150 students) will participate in this project.
—Nichols Lawson Middle: The grant will be used to help compensate choral clinicians for the school’s choir retreat.
—Sylacauga High: The school's theatre department and choral classes will share the grant. The theatre department will use their half to help build the sets for their play: either Thespian Fest or their May musical. The choral company will use their half to provide the students with clinicians to assist them in the preparation of their Christmas concert.
—B. B. Comer Elementary: As part of their STEAM classes, BBC Elementary students will have the opportunity to express their emotions through art activities such as Playdough silly emotion art, 3D self-portraits and canvas emotion wheels. The entire student population will participate. The Wells Fargo grant money will be combined with the Arts Council grant money so the whole school will benefit.
—B. B. Comer Memorial High: The school's STEAM classes will schedule art lessons with David Whitman of the Whitman Gallery (COVID regulations permitting) or art books and media related to art will be purchased for the library media center.
—Fayetteville School: Grades K-12 at Fayetteville School will participate in a program called “smART Reading”. Also, a section of the library media center will be designated for books related to careers in all areas of the arts. The Wells Fargo grant money will be combined with the Arts Council grant money to ensure that all grade levels will have arts and crafts books in the media center.
—Sycamore Elementary: “Let’s Hear the Drums! Drumming up Character,” a multi-disciplinary curriculum for character education that combines drumming, dancing, character rap songs, and performing arts using a large array of drums and percussion instruments. This will be a virtual interactive program for grades K-2. The Wells Fargo grant money will be combined with the Arts Council grant money for this project.
—Winterboro High: The school will emphasize the Art component in STEAM by purchasing painting canvases in multiple sizes along with paint pens. The students will not only create artwork at school but (if COVID regulations permit) create artwork with their parents on an Art Community Night in the spring.
—Knollwood Christian: The Wells Fargo grant will be used to introduce students in grades K-2 to different types of art, such as watercolor, mosaics and stained-glass. The grant will be used to purchase supplies. The Arts Council grant will be used to purchase art supplies for grades 3-11.
—Sylacauga Community Playhouse: The playhouse will use the Arts Council grant on numerous expenses for the summer student production of Disney’s Moana Jr.