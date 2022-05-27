Sylacauga appoints two new staff members

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education approved two new positions Thursday at a meeting.
Deana Goodwine has been named director of workforce development at Sylacauga City Schools and will oversee career and technical education programs, dual enrollment agreements, and business partnerships. In addition, the board has appointed Anthony Jacks as assistant athletics director.
“We are very excited to have Deana Goodwine and Coach Jacks take on these new roles at Sylacauga City Schools," superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said in making these recommendations. "To equip everyone for excellence means that we have to put the supports in place to provide opportunities for each person to make his and her mark in the world, whether that is through academics, athletics, arts, or community and professional involvement. I am excited about the leadership they will bring to strengthen the great work in place at Sylacauga City Schools."
Goodwine holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Faulkner University, a master’s in postsecondary education with emphasis in instructional technology from Troy University, a master’s in instructional leadership from Samford University, and is enrolled in the educational specialist and Ph.D programs at Auburn University.
Before accepting this new position at Sylacauga City Schools, Goodwine has been associate dean for technical programs at Jefferson State Community College, technology and public relations coordinator for Tarrant City Schools, and career and technical administrator and principal at Autauga County Technology Center. Additionally, she is a National Board Certified teacher.
Jacks will work with athletics director Chad Wilkinson, who was appointed last week. Together, they will work to manage all facets of athletics for Nichols-Lawson Middle School and Sylacauga High School.
Jacks was born and raised in Sylacauga and is a 2000 graduate of B.B. Comer High School. He was a three-sport athlete and made all-county in football, basketball and baseball his senior year. He also was selected as team captain and MVP for B.B. Comer his senior year.
He has been an educator and coach for 15 years as he taught history, physical education and health. Jacks earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Alabama and completed teacher certification requirements at Jacksonville State University. He has served in head coaching positions at Winterboro, B.B. Comer, and Pisgah High School where his baseball team won the Class 3A, Area 15 championship.