Sylacauga announces new deadline for board applications

SYLACAUGA — The city of Sylacauga has extended the deadline to submit applications for appointment to the following boards until March 25:

—Airport Authority

—Board of Education

—Historical Commission

—Tree Commission

—Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals

According to a news release, applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. Call 256-401-2401 with any questions or to request an application by mail or email.

