Sylacauga announces fireworks show, adds to full holiday weekend

SYLACAUGA — The City of Sylacauga has announced it will hold a fireworks show on July 2 in celebration of Independence Day.
In a news release, Sylacauga City Council President Lee Perryman announced the city and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fireworks show on Friday at 9 p.m. from the former Food World parking area on North Main Ave.
Perryman said the fireworks display will be visible in the downtown business district, particularly in Central Park across from Blue Bell and along Broadway near the Municipal Complex/B.B. Comer Memorial Library. He said Main Avenue access will be closed during the event.
The president said supporting sponsors include Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, Heritage South Credit Union, and Nemak Alabama.
Sylacauaga’s plans come as an addition to a packed Independence Day Weekend for the Daily Home coverage area.
The City of Lincoln will also hold its inaugural fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. on July 2. The event will be held at the city’s new Lincoln’s Landing bass tournament park on Travis Drive.
Talladega will hold its annual fireworks display on July 4. Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said the event will run from 6-9 p.m. at Veterans Park and feature vendors and activities for residents before the show itself begins.
Pell City will also hold its event on July 4, with the first fireworks shooting off at 9 p.m. at Lakeside Park. Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the park will be open all day leading up to the event, though the splash pad will close at 4 p.m.