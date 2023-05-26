Sylacauga Animal Shelter welcomes assistance from pageant contestant

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Animal Shelter welcomed seven-year-old Lily Edwards, a Miss Gadsden contestant, to their shelter this past week.
The animal shelter staff said that Edwards was always visiting the shelter and bringing gourmet dog treats for the canine residents, according to a press release.
Edwards rallied some of her fellow Miss Gadsden contestants and collected many items for the shelter. According to the press release, Edwards loves animals, and assistance for those in shelters were a part of her pageant platform. Edwards knows and goes by the slogan “you can’t buy love, but you can rescue it.”
Edwards’ community service project resulted in almost $1,200 of in-kind donations for the shelter. She collected toys, toiletries, and much more for the shelter to receive. These donations will help the shelter staff heal and rehome the animals.
If you are looking for more information on how you can help the shelter feel free to call (256) 401-2590 or drop by 41 Shelter Lane.