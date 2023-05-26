 Skip to main content
Sylacauga Animal Shelter welcomes assistance from pageant contestant

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Animal Shelter welcomed seven-year-old Lily Edwards, a Miss Gadsden contestant, to their shelter this past week. 

The animal shelter staff said that Edwards was always visiting the shelter and bringing gourmet dog treats for the canine residents, according to a press release.