Sylacauga Ambulance Service to extend its coverage within Talladega County

Starting Aug. 1, Sylacauga Ambulance Service will be taking over emergency medical dispatch calls for all of Talladega County except for the cities of Childersburg, Lincoln and the sections of Oxford in the county.

The privately owned ambulance service has been providing emergency medical response in Talladega County south of Winterboro for at least 10 years. NorthStar Ambulance has been handling the north end of the county, but NorthStar gave notice in January that it would not be able to continue to do so after the end of July.