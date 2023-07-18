Sylacauga Ambulance Service to extend its coverage within Talladega County

Starting Aug. 1, Sylacauga Ambulance Service will be taking over emergency medical dispatch calls for all of Talladega County except for the cities of Childersburg, Lincoln and the sections of Oxford in the county.
The privately owned ambulance service has been providing emergency medical response in Talladega County south of Winterboro for at least 10 years. NorthStar Ambulance has been handling the north end of the county, but NorthStar gave notice in January that it would not be able to continue to do so after the end of July.
The contract was announced last week following a decision by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff that — based on a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court — ambulance service did not have to be publicly bid.
According to 911 Board attorney Reagan Rumsey, the agreement with SAS will include the same response time requirements as the current agreements. The agreement does not specifically require an office in Talladega, but Rumsey said he believed the company was already looking for a hub location in the north end.
According to a press release issued late last week, “The Talladega County Emergency Management Communications District (Talladega County 9-1-1) is pleased to announce that beginning August 1, all requests for ambulance services throughTalladega County 911 shall be dispatched and directed to Sylacauga Ambulance Service, Inc. for the North Zone of the County. The North Zone consists of the areas within Talladega County north of Winterboro, including the city of Talladega, the towns of Munford and Waldo, and all other areas of the county except the cities of Lincoln and Oxford.”
In its termination notice, NorthStar cited continuing losses as the reason for said termination and sought financial assistance from Talladega County 911, according to the release.
“Specifically, NorthStar desired Talladega County 9-1-1 to provide dispatching services at no cost to NorthStar despite contractually agreeing to pay $80,000 per year for said service,” according to the release. “The dispatching cost had remained unchanged for over a decade, and Talladega County 9-1-1 is not allowed to provide said services for no consideration due to budgetary constraints and also pursuant to rules, regulations, and laws applicable to Talladega County 9-1-1.
“Talladega County 9-1-1 and SAS have entered into a contract for ambulance services through July 31, 2026, for the North Zone of Talladega County. Now SAS shall cover all calls for ambulance service throughout the entire county except for the areas covered by the cities of Childersburg, Lincoln and Oxford due to the fact that SAS has already been covering the South Zone pursuant to a contract that began on August 1, 2021.”
SAS owner Barry Curtis said the company will definitely be locating a hub somewhere in the city of Talladega for services to the north end of the county, “but we’re not sure where yet. We may end up setting up something temporarily before we find a permanent spot.”
He added that more staff will be coming on board as well.
“We know the ambulance business,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for 40 or 50 years now. We’ll be staffing the north end just like we’ve been staffing the south end all these years. We’ll be running the two ends of the county as two separate hubs. We’ll be posting all the new positions, and having the applicants come in for interviews in a timely fashion. We’ll be all ready to go on Aug. 1.”
“SAS has been providing ambulance services for all calls for service to Talladega County 911 in the South Zone for over a decade and has done a phenomenal job,” E-911 director Victor Kennedy said. “(We are) confident that such excellent service shall continue and extend to the north zone of the County. SAS is a local business originating in Sylacauga that should be commended for stepping up and taking on the responsibility of ensuring that the safety and emergency care of the citizens and visitors of the north zone of the county.”
The release also says “Talladega County 9-1-1 encourages all health care and medical-related businesses in the county north of Winterboro to partner with SAS for all of their ambulance needs due to the stellar and exemplary services SAS provides. Talladega County 9-1-1 has been a contractual partner of SAS for over a decade and has rigorous standards and requirements in place to ensure the best serve and response times possible. SAS has continuously met and lived up to the stringent standards imposed to ensure thev safety of the citizens of this county.”
Curtis said that outreach process was already underway. “We’ve spoken with representatives from both groups (the hospital and the nursing home) and we will have a good working relationship with them. It’s a team effort. We’ve learned that from our time in Sylacauga. Communities working together is how it has to be.”