Sylacauga accepting applications for five public boards

Sylacauga teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The city of Sylacauga will accept applications for five public boards through Feb. 25.

Applications may be obtained from the city clerk’s office. The city is asking applicants to call 256-401-2401 with any questions or to request an application by mail or email.

The boards with available positions:

—Airport Authority

—Board of Education

—Historical Commission

—Tree Commission

—Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals

