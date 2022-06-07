Sylacauga 19-year-old is accused of having sex with 13-year-old

A Sylacauga man has been charged with statutory rape. He is alleged to have had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Chandler Lane Hanna, 19, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies on June 2. According to Metro Jail records, he posted a $15,000 bond on June 4 and was released.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hanna met with his victim after she snuck out of the house to meet him. The girl's mother called the sheriff's office.
Rape in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.