Sycamore school draws praise for earning Cognia STEM certification

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey congratulated the students and staff at Sycamore Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon for becoming the 12th school in the system to earn Cognia STEM certification.
Sycamore officially joined Childersburg Elementary, Childersburg Middle, Lincoln Elementary, Drew Middle, Lincoln High, Fayetteville, Munford Elementary, Munford Middle, Munford High, Talladega County Central High and Winterboro in earning the certification for the science, technology, engineering and math programs. The remaining five schools in the system are also working toward their certification as well.
In order to earn a Cognia certification, a school is required to use recognized STEM strategies throughout the curriculum, meet various standards and have evaluators visit the school in person. Lacey said Sycamore got their certification about two weeks ago, just after the evaluators resumed in person reviews after COVID-19.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Cynthia Allen (pre-K instructional assistant at Stemley), Andrew Butler (maintenance), Robin Nicholas Griffin (Childersburg Middle custodian), James Haynes (Childersburg High special education), Shemekia Hollinquest (Munford High special education instructional assistant), Elisa Martin (second grade at Stemley), Amanda Matthews (custodian at Munford Elementary), Sarah Otts (third grade at Lincoln Elementary), Jon Paschal (bus driver at Munford Middle) and Joseph Turner (central office network/systems administrator).
—Accepted the retirement of Patty Hansen (Lincoln High English teacher), Teresa Maddox (B.B. Comer High special education instructional assistant), Andrea Pennington (secondary teacher at Fayetteville), Angela Stephenson (first grade at Munford) and Catherine Strickland (third grade at Munford).
—Hired Carey Babcock (teacher at Lincoln Elementary), James Bordon (custodian at Childersburg High), Jennifer Brothers (Munford High secretary), Shelli Champion (first grade at Lincoln Elementary), Kevin Jones (bus driver at Munford Middle), Brianna McNeel (B.B. Comer kindergarten teacher), Kaitlyn Mitchell (Munford Elementary teacher), Kayla Nunnelly (third grade at Lincoln), Jeremy Roberson (maintenance) and Christa Smith (custodian at Drew Middle).
—Transferred Bonnie Branyon from third grade at Lincoln to math coach at Childersburg Elementary and Middle; Haiden Clark from B.B. Comer kindergarten teacher to Lincoln kindergarten teacher; Candace Howard from first grade at Stemley to first grade at Munford; Lauren Morris from social studies at Fayetteville to technology integration specialist at Comer; Whitney O’Kelley from second grade at Lincoln to ARI reading specialist at Comer and Beth Thornton from fifth grade at Comer to building-based elementary math coach.
—Approved leaves for Mable Crosby (clerical assistant at Munford Middle), Mary Caitlin Elliot (English at Childersburg Middle), Natasha Ginn (sixth grade Munford Middle) and Beverley McElderry (Stemley Road CNP assistant).
—Approved a low bid from J.F. Morgan General Contractors of Anniston for driveway improvements at Lincoln Elementary School.
—Rejected bids for a concession stand addition at Fayetteville and a STEM welding simulator. Both bids were over budget, and the projects will likely be rebid when conditions are better, Lacey said.
—Approved the calendar for the next school year, including e-learning days.
—Approved a student expulsion.