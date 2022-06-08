Sycamore man jailed for SORNA violation dies in custody; no foul play suspected

A Sycamore man jailed for violating the Sex Offender Notification and Registration Act last week has died in custody, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records,
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Douglas A. Gentry, 62, was hospitalized and eventually died, possibly as a result of an aortic aneurysm. Tubbs said there was no indication whatsoever that any type of foul play had been involved.
Gentry’s criminal history dates back to 1986, where he was convicted on two counts of burglary in Autauga County.
The same year, he was arrested in Montgomery County for armed robbery, rape and attempted kidnapping. The victim in all three cases was a 25-year-old woman.
According to court documents, Gentry pleaded down to rape in the second degree and attempted kidnapping in the second degree as well as robbery in the first degree, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possiblity of parole. In 1987, he withdrew his guilty plea on the first degree robbery charge and eventually pleaded to robbery in the second degree, meaning his sentence on all three counts was life, with each life sentence running concurrently.
He was paroled in 1996, after serving about nine years of his life sentence.
It was not immediately clear when he moved to Talladega County. He pleaded guilty to theft of property in the second degree for stealing between $500 and $2,500 from a Walmart in Chilton County, and was sentenced to 81 months, split, 20 months in a community corrections facility and 24 months probation.
He was giving an address in Sycamore when he was arrested for theft of property in the first degree involving merchandise worth more than $2,500 from a Lowe’s in Elmore County. Again, he was given a split sentence, with 20 months to serve and 20 months probation.
Tubbs said the recent SORNA violation was from Gentry failing to make his appointment for quarterly registration earlier this year.