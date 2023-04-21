 Skip to main content
Sycamore kindergarten registration to be May 2

SYCAMORE Sycamore Elementary School will hold a kindergarten registration event for the upcoming school year on May 2

On that day parents will be able to choose a morning registration time, between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., or an evening registration time, from 5-6 p.m.