Sycamore kindergarten registration to be May 2

SYCAMORE — Sycamore Elementary School will hold a kindergarten registration event for the upcoming school year on May 2
On that day parents will be able to choose a morning registration time, between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., or an evening registration time, from 5-6 p.m.
“We are hoping for a lot of participation so that we have a good number of students registered,” Sycamore Elementary School reading coach Amanda Smith said.
She said that packets will be available at the registration event or they can be picked up at the school during school hours.
Smith emphasized that students will be assessed during registration and parents will get information about a kindergarten orientation program, which will be held on June 30 from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m.
“This lets them come and get familiar with the school and participate in a lot of reading and math activities,” Smith said.
For more information you can stop by the school located at 22405 Alabama 21 or you can call 256-315-5450 and ask for Amanda Smith.