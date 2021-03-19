Sycamore Elementary School recognized for its reading program

Sycamore Elementary School has been named a CLAS School of Distinction, according to Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
Lacey told the members of the county board of education that the Council on Leadership in Alabama Schools designed the School of Distinction Award to show case outstanding programs and services for students. The school was recognized for its reading program, Books and Boys, Lacey said.
The next step of recognition would be a CLAS Banner School, she added.
“The CLAS program spotlights exemplary programs from school districts statewide that can be replicated elsewhere,” Lacey said.
Last year, all three schools in Lincoln were recognized for their innovative programs, and 10 or 11 other county schools have been recognized in the past.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Kelsey Bombard (Sycamore first-grade teacher), Linda Miller (Drew Middle School bus driver), Jeffrey Scott (Fayetteville custodian), Carla Smith (special education teacher at Munford Middle School), Jesse Thornton (HVAC specialist) and Lauren Williams (special education at B.B. Comer High School).
—Accepted the retirements of Debra Dennis (Watwood first-grade teacher), Iris Jemison (Talladega County Central High School teacher), Dr. Claire Keel (itinerant psychometrist) and Annie Stephens (Munford High School secretary).
—Hired Allison Wheeler, math teacher for Lincoln High School.
—Approved a leave of absence for Mable Crosby, clerical assistant at Munford Middle School.
—Accepted the approved textbook list for math from the textbook committee.
—Adopted the calendar and holiday schedule for the coming school year.