Suspended probate judge Jinks: 'I'm the same Randy they voted for'

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks broke his silence Thursday for the first time since being suspended by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary two weeks ago.
The suspension follows a document of more than 70 pages filed by the state Judicial Inquiry Commission accusing Jinks of making racist, sexist and inappropriate remarks, abusing his authority and discretion, and creating a hostile work environment.
He has promised to sit down with the Daily Home at some point and discuss the specific allegations against him in some detail, and that interview should be published sometime next week.
In the meantime, Jinks told the television audience that he was speaking against the advice of his attorney, because his good name and character was more important than the job.
“I want people to know, I’m the same Randy they voted for and supported two years ago,” he said during a 28-minute interview with "Daybreak," which is broadcast by WOIL-TV and WOTM-TV. “I am a decent person, I am respectful around women, I do not throw tirades around the office, although I do get mad when someone else eats my food.”
Since the accusations came to light, “I have been at peace and been content,” he said.
“This is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, because it has brought me closer to the Lord," he added. "I have prayed a lot since this happened. When I first found out (about the charges) it really shook me, you could have knocked me over with a feather. I know that I have people all over this state, maybe even all over this country that are praying for me.
"I have been praying for protection, and I am protected because I know I am innocent. I am not saying I haven’t made some errors, but the majority of these vicious, vile and vulgar accusations are nothing to fear. They can say what they want, they can’t hurt me.”
The entire interview is available on the WOIL and WOTM channel on YouTube.