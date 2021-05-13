Suspended probate judge Jinks has first hearing, trial date not set

MONTGOMERY — Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, who is suspended based on a lengthy complaint filed by the Judicial Inquiry Committee, had his first hearing in Montgomery regarding those complaints Wednesday.
A trial date was not set Wednesday, but attorney Elizabeth Bern, representing the JIC, said she expected to call at least 15 witnesses, and that JIC’s portion of the case would take at least three days. She added that she would need at least 30 days notice to proceed.
Attorney Amanda Hardy, representing Jinks, said she could not say how long it would take her to be ready for a trial before the court of the judiciary until the judge ruled on the other matters raised Wednesday. Between discovery motions and the need to depose witnesses, she said she would likely need about 90 days to prepare.
Chief Judge J. William Cole of the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and a member of the Court of the Judiciary, did not set a date for a trial Wednesday.
Most of the hearing Wednesday was taken up by a discussion of whether Hardy, who represents Jinks, can be deposed by JIC’s attorneys before trial.
JIC argued that Hardy is referred to in the documents in the complaint, although she is not mentioned by name. Her testimony could not come from anywhere else.
The deposition would be limited to “non-privileged, first-hand information from before Hardy was hired by Jinks” as his attorney. They are not asking for Hardy to be removed from the case at this point, but say they cannot know if she has relevant information until she is deposed.
“I have never been subpoenaed to testify," Hardy said in a statement issued after the hearing. "I have never been called or received any type of written inquiry, and have never been informally interviewed by any person associated with the investigation or prosecution of JIC’s complaint filed against Judge Jinks. As of now, eight months have elapsed since JIC’s inception of this matter, and I have yet to be contacted by anyone from JIC except for a phone call 48 hours after filing a notice of appearance in this case.”
She said the call alleged “that I had suddenly been elevated to the status of a necessary witness and should promptly withdraw as Judge Jinks’ counsel. I have no adverse testimony to offer JIC to assist in their prosecution, and I vehemently dispute being a necessary witness in their case.”
In court, she argued that any relevant information she might have would be readily available from other sources, including Jinks himself, attorney Bob Echols and Miss R.T., a woman who Jinks and Echols allegedly helped get released from prison early, and who stayed in Jinks’ home immediately after her release.
Bern said that JIC could not legally depose Jinks, and that R.T. had apparently fled the state. She was possibly in Florida, but in any case was outside of JIC’s jurisdiction. She is also wanted for probation violation in Shelby County.
Bern also stated that Hardy could not have been deposed before, because only a quorum of JIC can take a deposition, and the JIC only meets a few times a year. They were also not able to depose anyone in early April, when Jinks was unrepresented.
The complaint against Jinks covers a wide range of allegations, including misuse of publicly owned equipment, pervasive sexist and racist attitudes and alleged special treatment of adoption cases handled by Echols after R.T. was released from prison.
Jinks first met R.T. when she was working as a waitress at Huddle House, where he said he “liked the way she burned my sausage.” In his response to the complaint, Jinks said this is not a double entendre, but that she had literally served him burnt sausage, which he prefers.
The complaint also says that after she was convicted on felony drug charges that she would live on a travel trailer on his property and that he would hire her to work in the probate office. He admits this in his response.
According to the complaint, R.T. pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession in late 2019 and was sentenced to a mandatory eight months in prison, followed by 57 months probation. Jinks began contacting the assistant district attorney who handled the case regarding an early release in February or March of 2020.
The assistant DA did not agree to an early release, and Jinks asked at least one other attorney, who does practice in Talladega County Probate Court, to try to get her out. This attorney spoke with R.T. but determined there was nothing he could do.
Jinks then asked Echols to try to get her out early. At the time, Echols had at least one case pending before Jinks, and, although his practice was in Jefferson County, had asked Jinks to handle several of his cases that were not otherwise related to anyone in Talladega County. He also asked that he and Hardy be appointed guardians ad litem in a contested adoption case.
Jinks characterizes the work Echols did with R.T. as a ministry, and denies any impropriety.
Nonetheless, Echols filed several adoption petitions in Talladega County Probate Court that were not otherwise related to Talladega after R.T. was granted an early release in April 2020.
Jinks admits to picking her up from the jail and taking her to his home, where she stayed the weekend because the trailer he was preparing for her was not ready yet. He says she slept in a separate room.
He also took her to Jefferson County to see her daughter and gave her a secure, county owned cell phone. According to the complaint, Jinks said she used the phone for various inappropriate purposes, which are not described in further detail. Jinks denies saying this, although he does admit that he gave her the phone.
A total of 11 adoption petitions were filed in Talladega County by Echols in the days and months immediately following R.T.’s release, with none of them meeting the venue requirement, according to the complaint. Petitions filed by Echols were the only ones that were brought directly to Jinks without being screened by office staff, and Jinks has allegedly signed orders on Echols cases before they have even been assigned a case number.
On Jan. 6, even after he knew he was being investigated, Jinks allegedly signed an order confirming custody of an infant, an action that his office has no authority to actually do. In his response, Jinks alleges the JIC attorney has misstated the relevant law.
If the court of the judiciary finds merit in some or all of the numerous allegations in the complaint, they could either censure him, suspend him or remove him from office completely.