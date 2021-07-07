Suspended probate judge facing Aug. 16 trial date

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, who has been suspended since March, will be tried by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary starting August 16 in Montgomery.
At a hearing in May, an attorney for the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Committee said she expected to call at least 15 witnesses and expected her portion of the case to take up at least three days. It was not clear how long the defense might take.
Jinks was suspended earlier this year after the JIC released a 78-page report alleging numerous instances of the use of racist, sexist or otherwise offensive language and conduct, made largely by his employees in the probate office. There are also allegations of inappropriate use of county cell phone and computer equipment, special treatment in adoption cases, some of which he should not have had jurisdiction over in the first place, and an effort to get a female acquaintance released from prison early. After finally securing her release, the woman allegedly stayed in Jinks’s home before moving into a trailer that he had set up for her on his property. The woman later violated the terms of her probation and appears to have fled the state.
Jinks has stated that there was nothing inappropriate in his relationship with this woman. He also, in a 44-page response to the allegations, either denied making the offensive comments at all or said that they were made in private conversations or in a joking manner, and blamed some of the office employees for eavesdropping on his private conversations.
During the run up to the trial, most of the wrangling between the two sides has been over the taking of depositions. The JIC asked to depose Jinks’ attorney Amanda Hardy, who attempted to have the subpoena quashed, unsuccessfully.
Jinks and Hardy then subpoenaed four former probate office employees, who in turn asked that their subpoenas be quashed because they were only served on June 19, to be deposed on June 22 and 23. The four employees also asked the court to appoint legal counsel for them.
The witness's requests were also denied by the court, and presumably all four were deposed late last month.
Jinks is not charged with any crime, but rather violating the canons of judicial ethics and harming the public perception and respect for the judicial branch of government.
If the Court of the Judiciary finds merit in some or all of the allegations in the complaint, Jinks could be censured, suspended or removed from office altogether.