Suspended judge Randy Jinks to get hearing Wednesday

Suspended Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is scheduled to have a hearing before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery.
Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial, but a trial date is expected to be announced, according to the notice posted online.
The hearing will also cover the Judicial Inquiry Commission’s subpoena of Jinks’ attorney, Jinks’ motion to quash that subpoena, and other issues that will need to be addressed before trial.
Jinks was suspended in March after the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission conducted an investigation and released a 78-page complaint outlining some 128 specific instances of alleging “racist or racially insensitive demeanor, sexually inappropriate demeanor and/or other inappropriate comments to and/or about women; inappropriate expressions of anger and/or allowance of profanity; other conduct unbefitting the judicial office; continued inappropriate demeanor despite notice of impropriety; denial, excuse and shifting of blame; inappropriate use of password protected computer and cellular telephone and/or appearance thereof and additional abuse of the prestige of the office, including seeking the early release of Mrs. R.T. from her criminal sentence and seeking for a friend’s sale of a life insurance policy.”
In a written response filed last week, Jinks denied most of the allegations against him in the complaint, but not all of them.
Sometime after the complaint was filed and Jinks was suspended, he fired his lawyer and hired Amanda Hardy to represent him.
A representative of JIC issued a subpoena for Hardy, ordering her to be interviewed in April and advising her that her continued representation of Jinks constitutes a conflict of interest and that she should be removed as his counsel of record. Jinks asked the Court of the Judiciary to quash the subpoena so that Hardy could finish crafting the response. The scheduled interview with her was cancelled, but the court did not rule on whether or not she could be deposed or on the possible conflict of interest.
If Jinks is found to be in violation of the Cannons of Judicial Ethics at trial, the court would have the option of reprimanding him, suspending him further or removing him altogether.
Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff appointed Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth as the special probate judge for Talladega County during Jinks’ suspension, and probate judges from surrounding counties have been brought in to help as well.