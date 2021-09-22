Suspects accused of breaking in three times and stealing beer, cigarettes, towels and sheets

Talladega Police are investigating a series of break-ins at the Dollar General on Alabama 77 late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, the initial break-in happened at 9:43 p.m. when a black male smashed the front glass with a hammer. For reasons which remained unclear Wednesday afternoon, the alarm did not go off.
The male suspect, who was wearing a white button up shirt with a black hat, black pants and black shoes, was caught on video stealing cigarettes and cases of beer, then leaving.
A few hours later, the same suspect returned with a black female wearing red boots and black clothing.
The male stole more beer and cigarettes, while the female was on video stealing towels, Garrett said.
The two burglars returned a third time around 3 a.m., when the male stole a set of speakers and the female took sets of sheets and towels, Garrett said.
Investigators had not finished reviewing the complete video for the period as of Wednesday afternoon, so there may have been other incidents and other property taken. The break-ins were not discovered until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.