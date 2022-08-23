Suspected burglar all wet after he slips up in connection with car wash case

A Sylacauga man has been charged with burglary after allegedly failing to make a clean getaway after breaking into a car wash and stealing power tools.
Nicholas Wayne Brown, 33, was arrested Monday, according to Sylacauga Police Lt. Willis Whatley. Brown had not had an initial court appearance as of Tuesday afternoon, and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond pending a court appearance.
Whatley said Brown was caught on surveillance video breaking into the office area of the Tidal Wave Car Was on U.S. 280 at about 3:45 a.m. Aug. 12. He allegedly stole a DeWalt rechargeable drill, a DeWalt tool bag, batteries, chargers and a jump box.
Brown was spotted by Sylacauga Patrol officers and brought in for questioning, Whatley said.
As of Tuesday, the stolen items had not been recovered, he added.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.