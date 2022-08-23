 Skip to main content
featured

Suspected burglar all wet after he slips up in connection with car wash case

Nicholas Wayne Brown

A Sylacauga man has been charged with burglary after allegedly failing to make a clean getaway after breaking into a car wash and stealing power tools.

Nicholas Wayne Brown, 33, was arrested Monday, according to Sylacauga Police Lt. Willis Whatley. Brown had not had an initial court appearance as of Tuesday afternoon, and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond pending a court appearance.