Suspect whose car 'reeked of marijuana' tries to flee police, was caught after wrecking

A Talladega man was arrested on multiple felony drug counts Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a chase through town.
Jatavious Lamar McGhee, 34, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of hydrocodone and attempting to elude law enforcement. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, McGhee’s bond on the drug charges is $40,000; bond on the attempting to elude charge had not been set as of Friday.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, a Talladega Police officer first made contact with McGhee at Talladega Downs. McGhee was inside a vehicle that “reeked of marijuana,” Roberson said.
The officer spoke with McGhee, who admitted that he had marijuana, other drugs and a gun in the car with him.
Before he could be arrested, however, McGhee fled in his vehicle, prompting a chase.
Roberson said the chase ended on the 500 block of Brecon Access Road, when McGhee crashed his car, then got out and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught shortly afterward.
Roberson said that more than eight grams of methamphetamine were recovered, which is enough for possession with intent.
Possession with intent to distribute is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are class D felonies, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Attempting to elude is a misdemeanor.