Suspect tries to flee from police on stolen ATV, but the chase is short

Talladega Police recovered a stolen all-terrain vehicle after a short chase and before the owner knew it had been stolen.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, patrol officers first spotted the white Yamaha ATV on McKinley Street near Roosevelt Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday. When the officer tried to pull over, the person on the ATV attempted to flee.
The chase ended a very short distance away, on Pulliam Street, after the driver crashed and fled on foot. The ATV was impounded.
The owner did not even realize that the vehicle had been stolen from his residence on Long Street until Sunday morning, several hours after it had been recovered.
Faulkner said investigators have not identified the person who stole the vehicle and/or ran from the police in it.