 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect tries to flee from police on stolen ATV, but the chase is short

Talladega Police recovered a stolen all-terrain vehicle after a short chase and before the owner knew it had been stolen.

According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, patrol officers first spotted the white Yamaha ATV on McKinley Street near Roosevelt Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday. When the officer tried to pull over, the person on the ATV attempted to flee.