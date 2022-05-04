Suspect in East Sloan Avenue death turns herself into police

Tara Calhoun, a suspect in the Saturday morning killing of Spencer Reeves, 25, on East Sloan Avenue, turned herself in to Talladega Police investigators Tuesday.
According to a news release, she was arrested on a warrant issued by the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.
Calhoun has a bond of $25,000 in this case.
Koentae Threatt, 19, was arrested for capital murder in connection with Reeves’ death Monday afternoon. According to Police Chief Daine Thomas, a second capital murder warrant was also issued for Shu’n’tavis Twymon, also 19.
Twyman remained at large as of Tuesday evening, and Threatt was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
Thomas said the charges were elevated to capital murder because the shots that killed Reeves were fired from inside a car while Reeves was outside of the car.
In this case, hindering prosecution is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by death by lethal injection or life in prison without the possibility of parole.