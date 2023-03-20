 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Suspect charged following shooting deaths at Talladega Downs

Swain suspect

Dennis Undrae Swain Jr., 23, of Alpine

 submitted photo

A shooting incident in Talladega Downs early Sunday morning left two dead and one wounded, with a suspect in jail on a charge of murder. 

Talladega police were dispatched to Talladega Downs on a shots-fired call after 2:30 a.m Sunday. When they arrived, they found a crowd of between 50 and 100 people in the parking lot and three victims laying on the ground, all apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police officers and witnesses both performed first aid on the three victims, according to Chief Diane Thomas. All three were eventually transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Thomas said the incident began with a fight, but could not elaborate on what the fight might have been about.