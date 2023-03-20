Suspect charged following shooting deaths at Talladega Downs

A shooting incident in Talladega Downs early Sunday morning left two dead and one wounded, with a suspect in jail on a charge of murder.
Talladega police were dispatched to Talladega Downs on a shots-fired call after 2:30 a.m Sunday. When they arrived, they found a crowd of between 50 and 100 people in the parking lot and three victims laying on the ground, all apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police officers and witnesses both performed first aid on the three victims, according to Chief Diane Thomas. All three were eventually transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Thomas said the incident began with a fight, but could not elaborate on what the fight might have been about.
She added that at least 10 and possibly many more shots had been fired.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the two deceased were Montrelle Dontae Johnson, 22, and D’juante Ny’Juwan Dickerson, 23, both of Talladega.
Murphy said Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m in the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. Dickerson and Swain were transported from Citizens to University of Alabama Birmingham by helicopter. Dickerson died in surgery at 8:42 a.m. at UAB, Murphy said.
Both Johnson and Dickerson died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Murphy said both bodies were sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
The third victim was identified by Thomas as Adrian Decorick Swain, 23, also of Talladega. He was listed in critical condition at UAB Monday afternoon. Thomas said she spoke with Adrian Swain’s mother Monday afternoon, who told her that he was still in the intensive care unit but was showing signs of improvement.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Dennis Undrae Swain Jr., 23, of Alpine, was arrested and charged with murder using a firearm Sunday. He was booked into jail at 3:12 p.m.
Thomas said “Jacksonville Crime Scene Unit was called in to assist in processing the crime scene while Talladega Police began collecting victim’s information and identifying witnesses. After talking to witnesses and reviewing video footage, detectives were able to identify and name a suspect in the shooting. Within 12 hours, TPD detectives, along with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and deputies from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office” were able to identify and arrest Dennis Swain.
She added that Dennis and Adrian Swain did not appear to be close relatives, but that the suspect and all three victims did know each other.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Swain had an initial court appearance Monday morning before District Court Judge Jeb Fannin, who set bond at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing, where a judge will decide if there is sufficient evidence for a case to be turned over to a grand jury for indictment, has been set for April 4.
Court records show that Swain has a pending criminal case in Tallapoosa County for first degree marijuana possession, a felony, but no prior felony convictions.
If convicted of a murder using a firearm, Dennis Swain would face a sentence of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Thomas said that the investigation remained ongoing and that she was “still hopeful of more arrests.” She would not say specifically if investigators believed that there was more than one shooter, however.
Thomas did thank the citizens who came forward for making sure that a suspect was identified and arrested so soon after the incident.
“We can’t be everywhere at once,” she said. “We all need to work together to get the bad guys off the street.”
Thomas also said the situation with the large crowd Sunday morning highlighted the difficulties faced when there are only five officers working each shift. Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with crowd control, she said. Talladega police were also conducting extra patrols in the area Monday.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said “We extend our prayers and condolences to the families and friends of these victims,” in a statement issued Sunday evening.
Anyone with further information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7876. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s web site.