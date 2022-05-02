Suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with weekend killing

A Talladega man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a killing Saturday, and police are actively searching for two other individuals believed to be involved in the same incident.
Keontae Threatt, 19, was arrested by police Monday afternoon, according to Chief Diane Thomas. He is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
A second capital murder warrant has been issued for Shu’n’tavis Twyman, also 19, as well as an obstruction warrant for Tara Calhoun, 30.
Thomas said the alleged aggravating circumstance that raises the charge to capital murder in this case is that the shooters were inside a car shooting at someone outside the car. She said she could not comment on the relationship between any of the suspects and the victim Monday.
Saturday night, officers responded to a shots fired call at 517 East Sloan Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
According to Murphy, the deceased was Spencer Lamar Reeves, 25. Murphy said Reeves was shot at about 1:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Thomas, Reeves was not in a vehicle when he was shot, in contrast with the first three homicides this year, who were all in cars.
Reeves’ killing is the fourth in the city of Talladega in 2022, and the first where any arrests have been made.
At a news conference announcing the arrest Monday afternoon, Thomas said investigators were still not sure what, if any connection there was between this incident and any of the first three or what the motive might have been. The investigation is still ongoing, she said.
She did thank all of the investigators who worked on the case and offered her condolences to the victim’s family.
A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
Reeves’ funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematorium.
The first homicide of 2022 was the killing of Oderious Tre’quan Jemison, 25, on March 17. Jemison died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was also found inside his car, this time on Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Several 7.62 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.
The second homicide took place April 2 on Avenue H, near Knoxville Homes. At about 10:47 p.m., a patrol officer heard shots and found 14-year-old Jeremiah Ra’Shad Curry in the passenger seat, again with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The third victim was Jahaiem Embry, 19, who was also shot in his car, this time on Howard Street April 12. Embry survived his injuries long enough to be airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was pronounced brain-dead the day after and was pronounced dead sometime afterward.
All three cases are still active, open investigations.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
