Suspect, 16, charged with making terroristic threats against school will have juvenile court hearing

TALLADEGA — The juvenile suspect charged with making terroristic threats against Talladega High School on Thursday is a 16-year-old male, according to Talladega Police. He was arrested off-campus, and was not armed at the time of his arrest.
Because of his age, the suspect was transported to Coosa Valley Detention Center in Anniston rather than to the Talladega County Metro Jail, and his case will proceed somewhat differently from criminal cases involving an adult.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the next step in the process will be a delinquency hearing with the county’s juvenile court judge, in this case District Judge Ryan Rumsey. That hearing must take place within 72 hours.
Without commenting on any of the particulars of this case, Giddens said prosecutors would have an opportunity to delve into a juvenile defendant’s criminal history, if there is one, before deciding whether to have the defendant tried as an adult. Otherwise, the juvenile defendant would have an opportunity to admit to the allegations or have the case set for trial. Rather than determining whether a juvenile defendant is guilty or innocent, after a trial the juvenile judge will determine whether the suspect is delinquent or not. If delinquent, the judge would have the authority to send the juvenile to one of a number of different programs, put him on probation or send him to a juvenile detention center.
“There are a lot of options,” Giddens said. “The intent is to stop the behavior before it goes any further, and there are a lot of tools that can be utilized by the court to make sure a juvenile doesn’t come back again as an adult.”
Once the sentence is over, the juvenile’s records are sealed, and will not be counted as a prior conviction if the juvenile should end up being convicted of another crime as an adult.