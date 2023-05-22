 Skip to main content
Supporters give Special Olympics swimmers a splashy send-off

Swimmers from the Helen Keller School and the ARC of North Talladega County headed out of town to compete in the Special Olympics in Troy Friday morning, accompanied by a police and fire escort and wellwishers all along the way.

The procession began in the Walmart parking lot at 9 a.m. Friday morning and continued down Battle Street, with supporters holding up signs and banners in front of the Court House, at the Spring Street Monument, in front of the Piggly-Wiggly and at the Helen Keller School itself. 