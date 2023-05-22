Supporters give Special Olympics swimmers a splashy send-off

Swimmers from the Helen Keller School and the ARC of North Talladega County headed out of town to compete in the Special Olympics in Troy Friday morning, accompanied by a police and fire escort and wellwishers all along the way.
The procession began in the Walmart parking lot at 9 a.m. Friday morning and continued down Battle Street, with supporters holding up signs and banners in front of the Court House, at the Spring Street Monument, in front of the Piggly-Wiggly and at the Helen Keller School itself.
The escort took the Olympians all the way down Alabama 21, just past the southern end of the 275 Bypass.
The five swimmers representing ARC are coached by Parks and Recreation program manager, aquatics/senior citizen coordinator Brian Hutton, who has coached and participated in Special Olympics for 15 years.
“I am proud of the city of Talladega Special Olympics Swim Team and all of the competitors from Talladega,” Parks and Recreation Department director Summer Ammons said. “Our swimmers practice diligently twice a week and they are thrilled to have an opportunity to compete at Troy University.”
“Brian is a great coach with a phenomenal track record and the team is very competitive, so I am sure that they will do well this weekend,” she added.
Approximately 1,000 athletes are expected to compete this weekend at the Special Olympics.