Sunshine Saturday: Turnout included steady traffic at volunteer booths

COVID-19 may have put the kibosh on Sunshine Saturday 2020, but in 2021 the event was back and bigger than ever.
Turnout for the annual fundraiser for the Burton Center in Talladega was such that the folks in the food tent had to go out and get more drinks even before lunchtime.
In a first for this year, outside vendors were also invited to participate, and between 35 and 40 heeded the call. There were no numbers available, but early indications are that they did well from the event, also.
According to ARC of North Talladega County Director Janie Curtis, all of the volunteer booths also saw steady traffic Saturday, and the weather was warm without rain.
She added that this year’s event had been dedicated to ARC of North Talladega County Founder Mary Evelyn Burton, who passed away last year. Burton’s daughter was able to attend, however.
Curtis added that an award had also been presented to the family of Jackie McGhee, the former program director at the Burton Center who also passed away.
“It was a truly humbling experience,” Curtis said.
Proceeds from Sunshine Saturday will go toward providing school supplies to area schools and sponsoring a summer camp for children with special needs.
Money raised will also go to the Burton Center, which provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental issues, making them more independent. It was too early Saturday afternoon to say how much this year’s event might have raised.