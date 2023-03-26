Sunshine Saturday scheduled for May 6

The Arc of North Talladega County has announced plans for its annual “Go Casual Friday” and 47th annual Sunshine Saturday Fundraiser.
This year’s Sunshine Saturday is scheduled for May 6 at the Talladega Family Life Center on Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The fundraiser benefits local children and adults with special needs, and will include vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, clothing boutiques and live entertainment. There will also be games and prizes, pony rides, laser tag, Sparkles the Clown, a rock wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.
“Our Go Casual T-shirt sales will benefit the Burton Center, Talladega City Schools, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, Talladega County Schools ( Lincoln, Munford, Talladega County Central and, Winterboro), and other Arc missions,” according to Janie Gable Curtis, executive director of the Arc of North Talladega County. Specific programs include providing school grants to special education teachers, an annual summer camp for children with special needs, drama production, and much more.
To order the special Go Casual T-shirt to support the cause, call Curtis at 256-362-8064 or 256-589-6784 or email her at janiegablecurtis@yahoo.com
The Arc is also looking for vendors and volunteers.