Sunshine Saturday scheduled for May 6

Sunshine Saturday13-bc.jpg

Sunshine Saturday 2022 drew a big crowd for the annual fundraiser.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Arc of North Talladega County has announced plans for its annual “Go Casual Friday” and 47th annual Sunshine Saturday Fundraiser.

This year’s Sunshine Saturday is scheduled for May 6 at the Talladega Family Life Center on Battle Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The fundraiser benefits local children and adults with special needs, and will include vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, clothing boutiques and live entertainment. There will also be games and prizes, pony rides, laser tag, Sparkles the Clown, a rock wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.