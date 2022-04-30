Sunshine Saturday drew 'well over 1,500' to festival on pretty day, oranizer says

TALLADEGA — Sunshine Saturday lived up to its name in 2022.
The 46th annual (with a hiccup for COVID-19 in 2020) fundraiser for the ARC of North Talladega County fell on a beautiful warm day with just the right breeze, and Talladegans of literally every age turned out to enjoy a day of family fun, food and fellowship in the park in front of the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center on Battle Street.
“It’s a really great turnout. We’re really excited,” ARC Executive Director Janie Curtis said. “I don’t know exactly how many people have come through, but I’d say well over 1,500. I know we’ve already run out of tickets twice today.”
In addition to the full range of nonprofits and service organizations set up all around the site, there were more than 55 vendors this year selling everything from soap to Alabama and Auburn merchandise to jewelry to cookie dough. Also new this year were two gaming trailers from Birmingham, which Curtis said were a big hit with the crowd, as were the new laser tag site and a rock climbing wall. There were dozens of games, drawings for door prizes, music and dancing, Disney princesses, balloon animals and lots of food.
Perhaps the biggest addition to this year’s festivities involved the entertainment, specifically the debut of the ARC Angels, a dance squad made up of ARC members who performed several numbers from the musical “Grease” on Saturday afternoon. Shannon Darby of Dancing with the Dega Stars helped out with the choreography. On a couple of numbers, ARC members actually provided their own musical accompaniment.
Curtis said many of the ARC Angels will also be participating in a full-fledging staging of “Grease” at the Ritz Theater in July.
The collaboration with Darby and the Ritz production were made possible by a grant from the Callie’s Kids Foundation, Curtis added.
Sunshine Saturday is the ARC of North Talladega County’s only annual fundraiser, with money from the event not only going toward day to day activities but also toward special programs, including a four-week summer day camp hosted every year by the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
This year’s sponsors include First Bank of Alabama, Miller’s Barbecue, Piggly-Wiggly, CMP, Alabama Eye Clinic, Transformation and Design, TCR, Express Pharmacy, S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematorium, Kid’s Clinic, AmFirst Federal Credit Union, Ken Light Plumbing and Pumping, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, Alta Pointe Health Services, Regions Bank, Callie’s Kids, Griffin’s Jewelers, First Baptist Church Talladega, Griffin Laser Engraving, Talladega Seven, Sunny Days Farms, Honda Manufacturing, Resolute Forest Products, Main Street Urgent Family Care and Brookwood Medical Centers.