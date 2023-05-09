 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine Saturday a fine success for north county charities

Sunshine Saturday007.jpg

Hard numbers for the annual fundraiser for the ARC of North Talladega County and the Burton Development Center were not readily available at the end of Sunshine Saturday, but it appears organizers could not have asked for a better one. 

ARC executive director Janie Curtis said “We’ve had really good turnout this year. We had quite a few new vendors signed up this year, and we had just tons of community organizations come out to run booths. We really could not do any of this without them. And of course the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Study is cooking hamburgers and hotdogs like they always do. We’re grateful for them as well.”

Photos: 47th Annual Sunshine Saturday

The Arc of North Talladega County's 47th annual Sunshine Saturday Fundraiser brought crowds out on a beautiful day for a festival. The fundraiser benefits local children and adults with special needs. The event included vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, clothing boutiques and live entertainment. There were also games and prizes, pony rides, laser tag, Sparkles the Clown, a rock wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.

 

 

 