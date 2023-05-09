Sunshine Saturday a fine success for north county charities

Hard numbers for the annual fundraiser for the ARC of North Talladega County and the Burton Development Center were not readily available at the end of Sunshine Saturday, but it appears organizers could not have asked for a better one.
ARC executive director Janie Curtis said “We’ve had really good turnout this year. We had quite a few new vendors signed up this year, and we had just tons of community organizations come out to run booths. We really could not do any of this without them. And of course the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Study is cooking hamburgers and hotdogs like they always do. We’re grateful for them as well.”
Curtis added that Alabama 100 was on site, broadcasting remotely.
“They’re new this year, but they’ve been great,” she said.
Photos: 47th Annual Sunshine Saturday
The Arc of North Talladega County's 47th annual Sunshine Saturday Fundraiser brought crowds out on a beautiful day for a festival. The fundraiser benefits local children and adults with special needs. The event included vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts, clothing boutiques and live entertainment. There were also games and prizes, pony rides, laser tag, Sparkles the Clown, a rock wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.
This year’s sponsors included First Bank of Alabama, Millers Barbecue, Piggly-Wiggly, CMP, Alabama Eye Clinic, Griffin Laser Engraving, AmFirst Credit Union, TCR Child Care, Talladega 7, Cheaha Regional Headstart, S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory, A&A Roofing, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, AltaPointe Health Services, Callie’s Kids, Allen Architectural Metals, First Baptist Church of Talladega, Regions Bank, Therapy South, Griffin’s Jewlers, Resolute Forest Products, Main Street Family Urgent Care, the Alabama Power Foundation, EKG Auto Center, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, Ken Light Plumbing and Ace Home Center.
In addition to food, live music and vendors, the event site in the park at the Mt. Canaan Regional Family Life Center included laser tag and video game trailers, a rock wall, pony rides, a petting a zoo, fair rides, police cars and fire engines.
This year’s 20-plus vendors covered a lot of territory as well, including everything from jewelry and custom novelties to knives, belt buckles and cowboy boots, CDB products, cowboy hats, pork skins, fresh strawberries, custom tee shirts and woodcuts, boiled peanuts, Mary Kay products and ice cream from Pop the Top Soda Shop, among others.
There was also no shortage of booths that provided games and prizes for the youngsters that made up much of the crowd Saturday.
Sunshine Saturday is the ARC of North Talladega County’s only annual fundraiser, with money from the event not only going toward day to day activities but also toward special programs, including a four-week summer day camp hosted every year by the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.