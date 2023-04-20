 Skip to main content
Sunday brings a ‘homecoming’ to Lakeside Park

A 'homecoming' gathering attracted a small crowd to enjoy fellowship at Lakeside Park Sunday.

Everything was about touching hearts and connecting, and that’s what came through Sunday afternoon for St. Clair County’s first official “Homecoming” gathering.

The atmosphere was neighborly, the smiles were big and the day shone bright in so many ways, said Teresa Carden, who coordinated the occasion through her organization she’s named “Positive Lights, Positive Lives.”