Sunday brings a ‘homecoming’ to Lakeside Park

Everything was about touching hearts and connecting, and that’s what came through Sunday afternoon for St. Clair County’s first official “Homecoming” gathering.
The atmosphere was neighborly, the smiles were big and the day shone bright in so many ways, said Teresa Carden, who coordinated the occasion through her organization she’s named “Positive Lights, Positive Lives.”
There was live music and some preaching, talk about the ways people can reach out to each other, all common ground for the people who gathered.
The afternoon event took place inside Pell City’s Lakeside Park, where homecoming activities spread from The Chapel in the Pines to the park’s large pavilion and playground.
Activities were planned across the board, for adults and children, from having a good old “dinner on the grounds” to drawing and tossing on the corn hole court. Musicians set toes a-tapping and conversation abounded with new friends and old.
Carden has had the gathering on her mind for a while, and through people she’d meet and just what she’s learned about life, she said there are plenty of opportunities for helping each other every day.
“We see people all the time and somehow just don’t connect,” Carden said. “I’m hoping we can change this.”
Judging from the feedback she received from the notes people left behind that day, Carden said she believes the goals were accomplished.
One of those setting the right tone for the day was Chance Canary, one of the speakers and a young man with a vision of how things might change for his generation.
He referred to the wealth of information available to people now, saying, “You can fill it with positive or negative.”
For those younger than himself, he noted that the world’s changes have caught up with an even younger group than his, and finding ways to cope is a necessary skill.
“There’s no excuse for a lack of information anymore,” he said. “We need to learn about mental health awareness, and I know that I will persist and perform under something I know myself, to be confident in the Lord.”
For Pastor Jackie Connell of Eden Westside Baptist Church, the belief of “loving like Jesus, and serving like Jesus” is a key belief in making a difference.
“Are you doing that?” he asked. “We need it every second, every hour of our lives.”
Cancer survivor June Boggs told her story of having faith through her cancer diagnosis and treatment that’s been ongoing since 2016.
She said she learned to ask for help when she needed it, as her husband’s health began to deteriorate from another diagnosis. He had developed a rapid onset of brain degeneration and needed 20-hour care within a month’s time.
Boggs said Carden paid her a visit, and within a short time, there was a plan to give Boggs a break to visit her family out of state.
The kindness and help she received is now being handed to others — Boggs is a facilitator for a caregivers’ support group.
Carden said many connected with people and resources they need Sunday, and now, there’s a plan for an annual event.
She attributes success of the day to learning that so many people were willing to help put on the event, by donating time and services, food and other supplies to make it happen.
“I know that together, we touched minds and hearts Sunday,” said. “And that’s what we wanted.”