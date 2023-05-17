 Skip to main content
Summer Kids Festival will be held next month in Blue Bell Park

SYLACAUGA — Major Blessings, a social organization in Sylacauga, is hosting a Summer Kids Festival for the community. This event will be held on June 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.

“I am trying to have something for the kids in the community,” Major Blessings founder Sherrel Mickey said. She said that there is not much for the kids to do and she wants to create a fun and safe environment for them to enjoy treats and other activities.