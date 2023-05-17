Summer Kids Festival will be held next month in Blue Bell Park

SYLACAUGA — Major Blessings, a social organization in Sylacauga, is hosting a Summer Kids Festival for the community. This event will be held on June 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.
“I am trying to have something for the kids in the community,” Major Blessings founder Sherrel Mickey said. She said that there is not much for the kids to do and she wants to create a fun and safe environment for them to enjoy treats and other activities.
There will be free food at the event for children to enjoy. They will be able to have hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, juice and ice cream. There will be fun activities such as bouncy houses, both wet and regular ones. They will also be able to get their faces painted.
Donations are being accepted as well as volunteers.
“No donation is too small or too big,” Mickey said. She said that she really needs help from the community to push this event and make it a success for the kids of the city of Sylacauga.
Parents who would like to sign up to volunteer or find ways to donate, feel free to call 256-267-1373.