Summer interns from Talladega High descend on city

The city of Talladega welcomed a class of summer interns from Talladega High School earlier this week. The students are working for the city through the CareerLIFE program.
Cheyenne Gaddis will be working in the City Manager’s office, Christiana Dunn in the Public Works Department, Jamya Chatman in the City Clerk’s Office, Jaylon Cunningham in the Human Resources Department, Jordan Barclay in the mayor’s office, Justasia Woodruff in the Finance Office, Justin Wilson at the library, Malaysia Kennedy in the Police Department, Synice Greene at Heritage Hall Museum, Takiyah Keith-Whitfield in Parks and Recreation and Torry Ywyman in the City Manager’s Office.
Regarding the group of interns, Mayor Tim Ragland said, “At one point, every expert was a beginner, and for many, that beginning came via an internship. I hope each student will learn something they can take with them throughout their lives.”