Subject from 2019 viral video is arrested, charged with burglary

A Lincoln man who made headlines two years ago for a simple act of kindness that went viral has been arrested and charged with burglary.
Jamario Lashawn Howard, 25, turned himself in to the Talladega County Metro Jail on Monday and posted bond half an hour later, according to jail records.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained a warrant for Howard’s arrest for burglary in the third degree stemming from an incident on the 7200 block of Eastaboga Road on Aug. 31, 2020.
Jones said the homeowner came home to find an open window that should not have been opened and damage to a sliding glass door, as well as things that had been moved around.
The owner reported that two nail guns, a framing gun, a Skil saw, a Yeti cooler and a jigsaw had all been taken from an attached garage.
Jones said the owner’s home security system included video. The video showed two people stealing the listed items. The owner identified one of the suspects as Howard, who he knew. The other suspect remains unidentified as of Wednesday afternoon.
Jones added that shortly after the break-in was reported, the victim’s son got a call from someone telling him where the tools could be located, and all of the stolen property was recovered as a result. The caller has also not been identified, Jones said.
Based on the video, Jones said deputies were able to obtain a warrant for Howard’s arrest through the District Court Clerk’s office. Bond was set at $7,500 on the warrant.
Jones added that he believed Howard had been aware of the warrant for some time before turning himself in Monday.
According to jail records, Howard was released on a professional surety.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Man of difference
Howard and two friends from Lincoln High School became famous in April 2019 after a photo of the young men eating dinner with an elderly woman at an Oxford restaurant became a viral sensation.
“I noticed an elderly woman sitting alone,” Howard said at the time. “My exact thought was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone.’ So, after thinking about it for a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her. She said yes, and we talked for a minute, and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband, and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do.”
The four stayed in touch, and soon the photo of them all eating together was being seen hundreds of thousands of times online. The friends appeared on numerous national television programs and used their newfound notoriety to establish a non-profit foundation, Men of Difference. They were also flown to Ohio to receive an Impact Award from Nana’s Tribe, a larger non-profit.
Men of Difference’s Facebook page and Youtube channel have not been updated since 2019.