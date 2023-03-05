Students enjoy the fun of reading at R.L. Young

Every year, young scholars across the country observe Dr. Suess’s birthday with Read Across America.
This year, students at R.L. Young Elementary School not only got to hear from many guest readers, but each of them was also gifted with a book to keep.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quintin Lee said “Any opportunity to promote literacy in our district is welcomed. We are so thankful for the many supporters from our community to come inside our schools and read to our scholars. R.L. Young is doing a fantastic job of preparing our students for the future.”
According to Principal Cari Wilson, members of the Optimist Club, the United Way of North Talladega County and Alabama Power all came out to read to students this year, and the United Way also donated a book to every child in the school.
The pre-K students got a copy of “Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, while the kindergarteners each received a copy of Dr. Suess’s “What Pet Should I Get.”
There were even enough copies that some children were able to get copies of both.
“It allows the students to see people in the community reading and the importance of knowing how to read,” Wilson said. “And it allows the readers from the community to make a connection with people that they are going to be seeing in the work force in a few years. And it’s good for the teachers, too, to let them know how much community support they have.”
Hearing different readers is also crucial language development. “It really helps to hear people from all walks of life, all different types of people reading,” she said.
There were 11 readers on Tuesday, and nine more on Thursday, Wilson said. Each of the readers read the donated book for that grade level and another Dr. Suess book of their choice.
Students also had green eggs and ham served for breakfast Tuesday (“a lot of them were kind of unsure at first, but most of them tried it,” Wilson said). There will also be a visit from the Cat In The Hat Friday morning.
Kindergarten teacher Tashena Whitson helped organize this year’s event, as chair of the school’s event’s committee.
“Everything has been great,” she said. “This year has been a transition, since we’ve moved all the kindergarten and prekindergarten classes to one school. I taught kindergarten for nine years at Salter, then bounced around for a while, but now I’m back teaching kindergarten and really enjoying it. I’m learning so much.”