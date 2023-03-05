 Skip to main content
Students enjoy the fun of reading at R.L. Young

Every year, young scholars across the country observe Dr. Suess’s birthday with Read Across America. 

This year, students at R.L. Young Elementary School not only got to hear from many guest readers, but each of them was also gifted with a book to keep.