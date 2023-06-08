Storytime session planned for children in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host “Storytime with Friends” on June 15 at Noble Park in Sylacauga. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will hold a day full of fun for the children.
“This is an event that we started in the fall and we want to make it a regular thing here in the community. I received the idea from my best friend in Mississippi and she said they do it often there,” special events coordinator Lauren Leyton said.
From 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. a meet-n-greet with Chase from Paw Patrol has been scheduled. Students will also be able to take pictures with Chase during this time. Police Officer Andy will be there reading a story to the children and they will have an opportunity to check out the inside of his police car when storytime is over.
A&B Bouncers will be sponsoring bounce houses for the children, who will also be allowed to play on the playground as well.
“We want to encourage reading in our youngsters while also allowing them the opportunity to play outside,” Leyton said. She said that the local library has amazing events and reading materials for the children here in Sylacauga and she wanted to add to their experience while letting them read and have some fun.
This event is completely free and open to the public, the community is invited to come out and enjoy.
For more information call Sylacauga Parks and Recreation at 2562498561.