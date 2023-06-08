 Skip to main content
Storytime session planned for children in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host “Storytime with Friends” on June 15 at Noble Park in Sylacauga. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will hold a day full of fun for the children.

“This is an event that we started in the fall and we want to make it a regular thing here in the community. I received the idea from my best friend in Mississippi and she said they do it often there,” special events coordinator Lauren Leyton said.