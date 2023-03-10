Storyteller Dolores Hydock to present ‘In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories’

The Pell City Public Library will welcome beloved storyteller Dolores Hydock Wednesday, March 15, at noon, for her presentation called “In-Laws and Outlaws: Family Stories.”
The library invites all who love great stories to “come and explore some roots and branches of the family tree in stories about sisterly advice such as “Most of What I Know About True Love,” or about fatherly wisdom in “My Own Back Yard,” and how holiday rituals gather together even far-flung “in-laws and outlaws,” in “It’s Not the Food, it’s the Fellowship.”
“Hydock is a master storyteller, at times humorous, and often poignant, she connects with her audience through her heart-warming stories that reflect everyday life,” said Susan Mann, assistant library director.
She has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and served as Teller-in-Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesboro, Tenn. Her work has been featured at concerts, festivals and special events all over the United States. Her 12 CDs of original stories have received awards from Storytelling World Magazine for excellence in storytelling.
Dolores Hydock’s interest in acting began at an early age. In fact, she won her first blue ribbon for storytelling at the age of five in her hometown of Reading, Pa. Hydock completed her studies in American Folklore at Yale University, and she has a Master of Arts in Story Arts/Communications from East Tennessee State University. She has taught acting and storytelling at Birmingham Southern College.
In her spare time, Dolores enjoys gardening in Birmingham where she currently resides.
Hydock’s presentation at the Pell City Library March 15 is part of the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. The event at the library is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to stay for light refreshments afterwards.
“Hydock’s performances are always magical,” Mann said. “This one is no exception. Don’t miss it.”