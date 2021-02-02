Stolen lockbox lands Anniston man in Talladega County jail

An Anniston man was arrested by Talladega Police on Sunday for stealing a lockbox containing $4,500 in 2018.
Kendall Demetrius Feaster, 36, was released on a total bond of $6,000 Tuesday, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Police Chief Jason Busby, Feaster is accused of stealing a 2011 Dodge Charger from a residence on Broadway Avenue in Talladega in December 2018. The lockbox containing the cash was inside the vehicle at the time, Busby said.
Shortly after the car was reported stolen, Feaster got into a chase with state troopers near Springfield, Mo. He crashed the vehicle on I-44 and was arrested, with $1,600 of the stolen money still on him, Busby said.
There was not a warrant on Feaster from Talladega at that time, Busby said, but he did have a felony warrant in Calhoun County, and Calhoun County said they would be willing to extradite him. It was not entirely clear what the warrant in Calhoun County was for, however.
According to Alabama Court records, Feaster has a lengthy criminal history, mostly of arrests for drug possession, bond revocation and probation violation.
Busby said Feaster was in jail in Calhoun County in February 2019 and again in June of last year, although it was not immediately clear if he was there there the whole time.
Theft of property in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.