Stolen checkbook, debit card results in at least $3,000 in illegal transactions

A checkbook and debit card stolen from a diaper bag in Munford on May 5 have been used for at least $3,000 in illegal transactions, according to Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The wallet was reported stolen during Field Day at Munford High School on May 5, according to Captain Mike Jones. Since then, there have been at least two debit card purchases for about $500 each in Calhoun County. There have also been two checks written, for $1,000 each.
The theft was not reported until May 9, and remained under active investigation Friday, Jones said.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.