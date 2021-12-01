Stealing from children: thieves take fuel meant for school buses

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of about 65 gallons worth of gasoline from two Talladega County Schools buses, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the fuel was apparently stolen sometime between Friday and Monday from two buses parked at Stemley Elementary School. The total value of the stolen fuel is listed at $167.05.
There are no witnesses or listed suspects in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, Faulkner said, but it does appear that the suspect or suspects were pulling a small utility trailer at the time. The trailer got stuck in wet grass near the school and was abandoned.
Investigators recovered the trailer, which did not have a license plate or Vehicle Identification Number, and was likely stolen as well.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.