 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State troopers, Lincoln fire cheif warn of road closure after dump truck accident on Mudd Street

mudd street photo

A turned over dump truck led to the closure of Mudd Street Thursday morning 

 Submitted photo

Mudd Street in Eastaboga was shut down Thursday morning after an accident involving a dump truck full of gravel.

In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Mudd Street caused a road closure. The release said all lanes near 769 Mudd Street in Talladega County were blocked for a time Thursday. 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.