State troopers, Lincoln fire cheif warn of road closure after dump truck accident on Mudd Street

Mudd Street in Eastaboga was shut down Thursday morning after an accident involving a dump truck full of gravel.
In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Mudd Street caused a road closure. The release said all lanes near 769 Mudd Street in Talladega County were blocked for a time Thursday.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said that at 9:55 a.m. the Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 Block of Mudd Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident.
The chief said that at 10:02 a.m. he arrived on scene to find an overturned tri-axle dump truck laying across the roadway. The truck was hauling a load of gravel at the time of the accident.
Vincent said the driver of the dump truck was taken to UAB hospital by Lincoln fire paramedics.
“Mudd Street will be closed for an extended amount of time while the truck is uprighted, the gravel cleared and the roadway inspected for damages,” the chief said at the time of the accident.
Vincent said the Lincoln Police Department also responded, but ALEA is handling the investigation of the accident
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.