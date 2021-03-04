State senator: Money for bridge that won't be built won't go to Sylacauga hospital

Rumors have been swirling around Talladega County and Montgomery concerning a plan to move some $9 million from a fund to build a bridge that will apparently never be built and transfer it to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
According to Sen. Jim McClendon, the rumors are simply rumors at this point, and according to other elected officials, such a move would not garner any support.
More than a decade ago, a special fund was set aside to construct a bridge between Talladega and Shelby counties. Shelby County never approved the project, however, and that seems unlikely to change.
Last year, contractor (and son of former Governor Fob James) Tim James offered a proposal to build a toll bridge between the two counties, at no cost to either. The Talladega County Commission approved the project, but it was once again rejected in Shelby County.
Meantime, money continues to come into the fund that was initially supposed to fund Talladega’s portion of the bridge project. Estimates are that the fund currently contains about $9 million.
Rumors of the legislature diverting some or all of the bridge money to the hospital in Sylacauga started circulating last year, but appear to have reached a peak last week.
“I’m hearing them, too,” McClendon said. “But there is nothing in ink at this point. I know the folks from the hospital have been talking about their needs, and I know the bridge money is just kind of stagnating right now.”
Talking the money out of the bridge fund and using it for any other purpose would require a "statutory change,” McClendon said.
“I don't see that happening anytime soon. There has been no legislation proposed or offered as of now,” he said.
CVMC Administrator Glenn Sisk could not be reached for comment this week.
Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, said he would not support such a bill if it made it to the house.
“That money was collected in the rural, unincorporated areas of the county, and that’s where it needs to be spent," he said. "It could be used to help industrial development, we definitely want industry in the county. But a tax collected in rural areas should never go anywhere except rural areas.”
He added, “I’m not saying the hospital does or doesn’t deserve funding, but that’s not what this money is intended for. If the people down there want to help the local hospital, then there are things that Sylacauga, Childersburg and Oak Grove can do to help. If we’re going to divert the bridge money, it could go to help the sheriff or volunteer fire departments, or it could be used for matching funds if we get more federal money for infrastructure projects.”
Hurst said he had spoken with Reps. Barbara Boyd, Ben Robbins and Randy Wood, and they had come to similar positions.”
Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford said he was also staunchly opposed to giving the money to the hospital.
“I won’t vote for that appropriation, and if they try and shove it down our throats I will resign from office," he said. "I know the other commissioners feel the same way. It’s not the commission’s job to bail out a private entity. A lot of that money was raised in District 1 (which Swinford represents), up at the track. People need health care at that end of the county, too, especially since the clinic in Munford had to close.”
Swinford said the bridge money raises a broader concern as well.
“That money ought to be controlled by the county commission, not the legislative delegation," he said. "We’re the ones here on the ground, we know what we need. It’s a crying shame that we’ve got to go to Montgomery just to get our tax money back to build a water line. This is a good group of commissioners, we work together well, and it's ridiculous that we have to go to the delegation to get the citizens’ money for what they need.”
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said he hoped that if the money would be diverted, that some of it could go to maintaining and updating the county’s emergency communications systems.
As it is, he said, the system needs about $3 million to allow first responders throughout the county to continue communicating with one another.