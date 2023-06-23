State parole board denies release to Talladega manslaughter inmate

A Talladega woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November 2022 has again been denied parole by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Sharee Annette Robinson, 34, was initially arrested on a capital murder charge in October 2019. She was accused of shooting her boyfriend at the time, Jonathan Lee “Ja Moon” Moon, 32, of Sylacauga, while he was inside his car.
According to information made available by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at the time, a Sylacauga police officer had been transporting someone he had just arrested to the Metro Jail in Talladega around 9 p.m. on a Monday when he saw a car that had run into the ditch near the intersection of Alabama 21 and Ben Moses Road, near the Mapco station in Winterboro.
A passersby had also pulled over, and the officer said he could see a woman walking away from the wrecked vehicle. The people at the side of the road said they had seen the vehicle in the ditch swerve off the roadway and had stopped to try and help.
This person heard a single gunshot and saw Robinson walking up the side of the road with a gun. She was taken into custody shortly afterward and ordered held without bond. She had been in the Talladega County Metro Jail ever since.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the evidence in the case tended to show that Moon and Robinson were arguing about something, and that Robinson got out of the car. She fired a shot into the vehicle, striking Moon, but Giddens said it appeared that she had acted recklessly rather than intentionally. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in November and was sentenced to 126 months (10 and a half years) in prison, minus the three years she had already spent in jail before the case was resolved.
In spite of being sentenced to prison, Robinson is still in the Talladega County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
According to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, Robinson had a hearing before the board June 15. Two of her sisters offered testimony on her behalf. But Moon’s mother and brother, a victim’s services representative from the attorney general’s office and a representative from Victims of Crime and Leniency, another victim’s advocacy group, were opposed. After a brief deliberation, the board denied the request for parole.
Giddens said he believed the June 15 hearing was actually the second time Robinson had been eligible for parole. Her next hearing date will be in June 2028.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, she will reach the end of her sentence in March 2030.