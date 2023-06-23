 Skip to main content
State parole board denies release to Talladega manslaughter inmate

Sharee Robinson

A Talladega woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November 2022 has again been denied parole by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Sharee Annette Robinson, 34, was initially arrested on a capital murder charge in October 2019. She was accused of shooting her boyfriend at the time,  Jonathan Lee “Ja Moon” Moon, 32, of Sylacauga, while he was inside his car.